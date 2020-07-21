Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a new travel advisory for state residents, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Beshear said Kentuckians are now recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days, if they travel to eight different states that are reporting positive tests at 15-percent or greater.

This includes Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and Georgia.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner, said the 14 day quarantine is a recommendation not a mandate, which should include no work, and no visits to any public places.

He also recommended staying in separate rooms if multiple people live within the home, and twice-a-day checks for temperature.