Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is recommending schools not start until September 28th.

The Governor, and administration officials, had consultation on the push back with Kentucky teachers and school administrators.

While Beshear said the date was six weeks away, he said hopes are the virus has peaked at that time.

He went on to say that sending thousands of kids back into in-person classes, with no control of the virus, was not the right thing to do for students and faculty members.

Beshear said the latest spike in positive cases has also brought an increase in infection rates among children across the nation.