Kentucky Governor Signs Order Allowing Marijuana for Medical Use

Kentucky’s Governor has signed an Executive Order allowing the use of marijuana for certain severe medical conditions.

Governor Andy Beshear said starting next year, Kentuckians who meet the requirements will be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased cannabis to treat medical conditions.

Those 21 conditions include cancer, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness.

Beshear said the cannabis must be bought in a state where the purchase is legal, with possession to not exceed eight ounces.

The Governor said the decision was an effort to reduce the dependence of addictive opioids for those dealing with pain.