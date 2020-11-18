Kentucky’s Governor says he will be issuing COVID-19 reduction steps today.

During his daily press conference. Governor Andy Beshear said the announcement will be a move to limit the spread of the virus.

Beshear said it was time to “get control of this beast”, adding that he refused to standby and watch “loss around us”.

The Governor said on Monday that additional steps would not look like what the state went through in March, April and May.

He said steps that will be announced will be more targeted to specific areas.

On Tuesday, Kentucky reported 2,931 new cases of COVID-19, the third highest number since the pandemic began.