Kentucky High School Baseball Coach Killed in Accident

A high school baseball coach in Kentucky was killed during a accident on Sunday.

Reports said 29 year old Estill County head coach Blake Crowe was trying to fix a flag pole, that had fallen on a power line at his home.

When trying to upright the pole, Crowe was electrocuted and died at a nearby hospital.

He had succeeded his father in coaching at Estill County, and was in his first season following the COVID cancellation last year.

Crowe was also a math teacher in the Middle school.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, along with his mother and father.