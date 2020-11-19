The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has pushed back the start of basketball and other winter sports until January 4th.

The board considered three options, one that would have begun the season in mid-December, one that would play a shortened season beginning in January, and one that would extended the winter sports season until the end of April or early May.

Along with the start on January 4th, the KHSAA set the start of basketball district tournaments for March 1st and regional’s for March 8th.

The Sweet 16 tournaments for boys and girls would be played March 17th-thru-21st and 24th-thru-28th..