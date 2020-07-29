The KHSAA is planning to play high school football games in the state of Kentucky this fall.

The Board of Control voted Tuesday to begin a nine-week high school football season on September 11th.

During the meeting, members set August 24th for team practices to begin with helmets only.

Following regular season play, the first of five rounds of playoffs will start on November 13th, with the state championships in Lexington on December 11th and 12th.

The Board of Control also moved to limit sporting events to meetings between teams from the state, with the exceptions to this rule being state schools that reside in counties that border Kentucky.

Other fall sports are also set to begin practicing August 24th, including cross country, volleyball, soccer and field hockey.

Full competition for these sports will begin on September 7th.

The KHSAA also announced a cap on the number of players in uniform at each game to ensure social distancing, which includes football at 60, cross country at 10, soccer at 24 and volleyball at 15.