Flags flew at half-staff in Kentucky on Monday, in honor of a fallen World War II soldier.

22 year old Navy Fireman 1st Class Billy Johnson, of Caney, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was attacked by Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor on December 7th of 1941.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Johnson.

Through exhaustive efforts, including DNA analysis, Johnson’s remain were recently positively identified.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war, with almost 73,000 still unaccounted for.

Johnson was buried Monday in Santa Fe, New Mexico.