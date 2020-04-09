The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced that Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky State Parks are open for the public.

Cabinet officials said both parks are open for daytime use only, as a part of an ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of state residents.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, all overnight reservations for lodges, cabins and campgrounds have been suspended until further notice.

Reports said State Parks are open from 7:00 until 7:00 daily, with access to park trails and scenic sites, along with golf courses.

State Horse Park grounds are open from 8:00 until 5:00.

State officials say they do require social distancing while using the park system, and ask visitors to not congregate in groups on parking lots, golf courses or walking trails.