Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Deer Collisions

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is issuing an “Antler Alert”, to remind motorists of the peak season for highway collisions involving deer and other wildlife on the move.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said shorter days and cooler nights, from October thru December, bring an increase in highway collisions involving deer.

Gray said the Fall season presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night.

For the year ending June 30th of 2020, State Farm Insurance reported more than 1.9 million animal collision claims in the United States, of which 1.5 million involved deer.

Fall harvests in October and November, along with mating seasons for deer, prompt the animals to roam in search of new hiding places and sources of food.

To avoid a more dangerous outcome, motorists are urged to never swerve away from a deer in the roadway.

Anyone who has a collision with a deer is asked to report the incident with local police.