Kentucky’s Attorney General has issued subpoenas to six individuals suspected of price gouging.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the individuals, who were third party sellers using Amazon products, are suspected of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sellers purchased essential emergency and medical supplies, including hand sanitizer and N95 respirator masks, then inflated the price of the items by as much as 1,900-percent when marketing to consumers.

Amazon worked with Attorney General Cameron to identify the individuals based in Kentucky.

The Attorney General can seek restitution for victims of price gouging, and may seek civil penalties against sellers of up to $25,000.