Kentucky Joins 21 State Coalition Lawsuit in Support of Keystone Pipeline

Kentucky has joined a 21 state coalition lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Despite several studies conducted by the State Department, which concluded the pipeline would boost the economy, create jobs, and safely transport oil throughout the country, the Biden Administration issued an executive order revoking the permit hours after taking office.

After joining the lawsuit, Attorney General Cameron said the Biden Administration’s order violated the rule of law, harmed the creation of jobs, threatened U.S. energy independence, and created negative ripple effects for non-pipeline states, like Kentucky.

Cameron said the lawsuit states the U.S. Constitution clearly gives the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce to Congress.