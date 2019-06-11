The planting of both corn and soybeans are still both lagging in the state of Kentucky.

United States Department of Agriculture reports show corn planting in the Bluegrass State at 94-percent, with most all farmers now switching over to soybeans.

The report did indicate that 85-percent of the planted corn has now emerged.

Soybean planting is now at 61-percent, which trails last year’s planting rate of 75-percent, and the five-year-average of 65-percent completed.

Forty-four percent of the soybean crop has emerged, according to the report.

The weekly USDA condition report showed corn at 12-percent “excellent” and 72-percent as “good”.

As far as soybeans, 11-percent received the “excellent” rating, with 75-percent graded as “good”.

The winter wheat crop had a 59-percent “good” ranking, and 19-percent as “fair”.