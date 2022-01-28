January 28, 2022
Kentucky Lawmakers Looking to Increase Charges for Home Package Thefts

Kentucky lawmakers are moving a bill to make home delivery theft a felony offense…

Kentucky lawmakers are looking to increase penalties for anyone caught stealing delivered packages from homes.

The State Senate Judiciary Committee met this week to address “Porch Piracy”, which has turned into a criminal enterprise in metropolitan areas.

Louisville Senator David Yates addressed the committee, saying current law does not protect the surge in internet type deliveries.(AUDIO)

 

Following discussion, Senate Bill 23 passed the committee by a unanimous vote and now heads to the full Senate.

Charles Choate

