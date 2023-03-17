Kentucky Lawmakers Pass Bill to Become Second Amendment Sanctuary State

Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill making the Commonwealth a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

Lawmakers put their stamp on the bill, when House Bill 153 passed in the Senate by a vote of 27-to-9.

The bill prohibits Kentucky from enforcing any federal firearm bans with state resources, that includes tax payer dollars and law enforcement personnel.

The ban includes federal decisions on firearms, ammunition and accessories enacted after 2021.

The move was made following the decision by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to deem pistol braces as illegal, which basically made thousands of Kentuckians felons overnight.

State Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong opposed the measure, saying the law could put officers in a precarious situation.

House Bill 153 has now been forwarded to Governor Andy Beshear for his signature.