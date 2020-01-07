Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday, as they begin a 60-day session.

In this even year period, the major focus of attention will be the adoption of a new two-year state budget focused on schools, medicaid and the Kentucky Retirement System.

Republican House Speaker David Osborne talked about major points of interest from the House and Senate.

Also expected for discussion during the session will be sports betting and medical marijuana.

Politics in Kentucky will be interesting this session, as both the House and Senate hold a Republican super majority, while Democratic Governor Andy Beshear begins his new term.

Plans now call for lawmakers to conclude their work on April 15th.