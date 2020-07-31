The Kentucky Lottery has announced a record breaking year for sales and dividend numbers.

Lottery officials reported just over $1.2 billion dollars in total sales, which is almost $74-million dollars more than last years previous record.

Cash transfers totaled $278.5 million dollars, of with $271.4 million went to the General Fund to pay for college scholarships, grants and education programs.

The year ending report also showed Kentucky had $7.1 million dollars in unclaimed prizes.

Scratch-off tickets once again was the largest generator of revenue, finishing the year with just over $741 million dollars in sales.

The lack of large jackpots led to sales declines in multi-state games.

Lottery officials said Powerball dropped 32.1-percent in sales, while Mega Millions dropped 41.4-percent.