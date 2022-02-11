Kentucky Lt. Governor Presents Grant Funds in Fulton

Government officials in seven Western Kentucky counties were presented grant funds on Thursday by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

One of the stops by the Lt. Governor made was in Fulton.

Speaking to a group at the Pontotac Center, Ms. Coleman said the grant funds were much needed for rural community improvements.(AUDIO)

During the visit, Lt. Governor Coleman presented a check for $109,609 to Fulton Mayor David Prater for the replacement of a sewer lift station.(AUDIO)

Hickman City Manager David Gallagher received the same $109,609 to replace a water pump station for the Brownsville community.(AUDIO)

Photos from the grant presentations have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.