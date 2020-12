A Kentucky man charged with attempted murder in Weakley County appears in court today.

32-year-old Joseph Brown, of Graves County, is set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court, charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Brown is charged in the October 24th shooting of 24-year-old Tyler Forrester in Dukedom.

After the shooting, Brown fled into Kentucky.

Forrester was treated at a St. Louis hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is being held in the Weakley County Jail.