A Kentucky man is charged with attempted murder in connection with an October shooting in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 32-year-old Joseph Brown, of Graves County, was captured by U.S. Marshals Monday in Russellville, Kentucky and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

McGowan says on October 24th, Brown shot 24-year-old Tyler Forrester with a 12-gauge shotgun in Dukedom and fled into Kentucky.

Forrester was treated at a St. Louis hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is being extradited to Weakley County to face the charge.