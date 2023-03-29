March 29, 2023
Kentucky Man Injured in Obion County Crash on Tuesday

A Kentucky man was injured in a one vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 79 year old Robert Harrison, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on the Ken-Tenn Highway, when he left the roadway and collided with a telephone pole.

The preliminary report said Harrison was injured in the accident, and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The section of Ken-Tenn Highway was closed for a period of time following the accident.

Charles Choate

