March 11, 2021
Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

Kentucky’s season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament.

But things began spiraling downward for the Wildcats long before a disappointing 74-73 setback against Mississippi State that sealed their fate: No NCAA Tournament this year.

It assured the Wildcats will miss the Big Dance for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari’s 12-year tenure.

With Duke withdrawing from the ACC Tournament to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAA Tournament.

