Kentucky Nearing Two Million COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Commonwealth of Kentucky is nearing the two million mark for those who have been vaccinated.

Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that 1.93 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor said the latest number represents 54-percent of all state residents, and 80-percent of those who are age 65-and-over.

Due to lowering numbers of those infected with the virus, all indoor and outdoor events of any size will be increased to 75-percent capacity on May 28th, with all capacity restrictions lifted on June 11th.

The state will also drop all mask requirements on June 11th.