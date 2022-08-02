Kentucky pair facing charges in Weakley County

A Kentucky pair is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Weakley County.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Pannell, of Clinton, and 23-year-old Tanika Smith, of Fulton, were arrested late Friday night after Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop on North Lindell Street in Martin.

After Pannell gave deputies a false name, he was handcuffed and removed from the vehicle where a search revealed a bag of marijuana and a metal canister containing over 10 Oxycodone pills in his pocket.

A search of the vehicle also revealed over 30 grams of marijuana in a backpack under the seat.

Pannell is charged with Criminal Impersonation, Possession of Schedule II with Intent, and Possession of Schedule IV with Intent and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Smith is charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and other traffic offenses. She has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.