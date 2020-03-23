The latest report from the State of Kentucky indicates 103 positive cases of coronavirus.

Information has also been released that Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Rand Paul has also tested positive for coronavirus following a voluntary test.

In a release from the Senator’s office on Sunday afternoon, Senator Paul said he was not aware of being in contact with anyone with the virus, and was now in quarantine and feeling fine.

The latest update from the Kentucky Department of Health indicates the only case in Western Kentucky comes from a 33 year old female in Calloway County.

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to close at 8:00 on Monday night, and all elective medical procedures to end.

Non-essential business included sporting goods, clothing, jewelry, furniture stores, florists and auto dealers.

Life Saving retail business that will remain open include banks, grocery stores, pharmacies, gasoline stations, hardware stores and others that provide goods and supplies.

The Governor also urged citizens to not rush to grocery stores and gas stations, saying there is enough essentials for everyone.