Results from Kentucky’s primary election on Tuesday will take days to conclude.

Due to this, some candidates and supporters could be in suspense for up to a week.

Kentucky switched to the availability of a widespread mail-in absentee voting ballot, due to the coronavisus, but in-person voting has also been ongoing.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said that on election night, and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results, based on decisions by local officials across the state’s 120 counties.

Adams said some counties will wait until all votes are counted before releasing any results, but other counties will release results as they become available.

In-person voting will be available in Kentucky today, with 6:00 to 6:00 voting hours on Tuesday.