Kentucky Receives Funding for High Speed Internet

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has received funds for internet access.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has been awarded a $1-million dollar federal grant to help expand high-speed internet across the state.

Beshear said the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of reliable high-speed internet access for education, businesses and health care.

The governor’s office says all states were invited to apply for a $1-million dollar grant, through one of the federal programs developed to distribute American Rescue Plan funding.

The grant is the latest step by Kentucky to expand high-speed internet state wide.

