Kentucky Releases Jobless Rates for August

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has released the latest jobless numbers from across the state.

Statewide Kentucky had an unemployment rate of 3.7-percent for August, which is down from the 5.2-percent report for August of 2020.

In the Western Kentucky portion of the Purchase Region, Carlisle County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 3.0-percent.

This rate was also listed in the Top-10 of the lowest in the state.

Marshall County was listed with an August rate of 3.5, followed by Graves and Hickman County at 3.6, Calloway County at 3.9, both Fulton and Ballard County at 4.1 and the highest rate of 4.3-percent in McCracken County.

The August report showed Oldham County with the lowest unemployment rate of 2.7-percent, while Maggofin County continues with the highest rate of 10.4-percent.