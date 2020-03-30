The Kentucky Department of Health reported 480 confirmed cases of coronavirus in their latest report on Monday.

The report also indicated 11 deaths in the state.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County reported their first confirmed case.

The Graves County Health Department reported the positive result in a male in his 70’s.

The man was hospitalized and is in isolation.

Coronavirus cases have also been confirmed in McCracken and Calloway County.

Also on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentuckians can still go to Tennessee for work, to take care of a loved one or even to buy groceries if it is closer, but asked that unnecessary travel to Tennessee end.