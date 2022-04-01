Kentucky Reports Strong Unemployment Report Over Last Year

The Commonwealth of Kentucky had a favorable jobless report for a 12-month period ending in February.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported unemployment rates fell in 112 counties, increased in six and remained the same in two others.

For the past month of February, Woodford County had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2.7-percent, with Maggofin County holding the highest claims at 13.7-percent.

In the eight county Purchase Area of Western Kentucky, Carlisle County had the lowest jobless claims in February at 3.9-percent.

This was followed by Calloway County at 4.1, McCracken County 4.2, Marshall County 4.4, Fulton County 4.6, and Ballard, Graves and Hickman County at 4.7-percent.

As a state, Kentucky had a monthly jobless rate at 4.0-percent.