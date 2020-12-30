Kentucky U.S. Congressman James Comer says he supports $2,000 stimulus checks for American citizens.

The First District Republican appeared on Fox News this week following his vote in the House.(AUDIO)

The measure to increase the current stimulus proposal of $600, to President Trump’s request of $2,000, passed by a vote of 275 to 134 in the Democratic led House of Representatives.

Standing in the way of the increase in the amount of the stimulus payment is the Republican led Senate.

With 60 votes needed to issue the $2,000 checks, some Republicans have already expressed their intention to support the measure, including Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, Senator Josh Hawley, of Missouri, along with both Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, of Georgia.