The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has announced a new guidance for non-resident hunters regarding the upcoming spring turkey season.

Effective immediately, sales of non-resident spring turkey permits for the general statewide season are suspended.

The decision was made in consultation with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission in accordance with Governor Andy Beshear’s Executive Order that limits unnecessary travel to the state.

Only non-resident hunters who have already purchased their spring turkey permits, and can comply with the Governor’s executive order should consider hunting in Kentucky during the spring season.

The order requires all non-residents who travel to Kentucky to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days upon arrival.

The department will be contacting non-resident hunters who have already purchased their spring turkey permits to provide them with more information, including possible reimbursement.

Kentucky’s turkey season will begin April 18th and will continue through May 10th.