Kentucky Residents to Vote in May Primary Next Week

Voters in Kentucky will go to the polls next week to cast their ballots.

Fulton County Court Clerk Naomi Jones told Thunderbolt News about the primary election.(AUDIO)

Ms. Jones said voters can actually start casting their ballots today.(AUDIO)

In the primary race for Governor, current Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear is being opposed by two candidates.

On the Republican side, twelve candidates are seeking the nomination, which includes State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Auditor of Public Accounts, Mike Harmon.