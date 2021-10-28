Kentucky Road Closure

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone Lane and load width restriction for northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway at Fulton exits Monday.

This northbound work zone lane and load width restriction will allow concrete deck patching on the State Line Road Overpass. Northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway will have an 8 ft. maximum load width

The deck work will require State Line Road to be closed immediately beneath the overpass on Monday only.

This closure of 116 during the day on Monday is between Homra Road and KY 25-68 in Fulton.