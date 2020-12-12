A Fulton County Kentucky Road Department employee was beaten and kidnapped Friday morning, by two escapees from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

55 year old Chris Lattus, of Hickman, was reportedly conducting a check of the Fulton County levee west of Hickman, when he was approached by two men operating a utility vehicle.

Those men have were identified as 38 year old Robert Lee Brown and 34 year old Christopher Osteen, who were discovered missing by Tennessee Department of Corrections authorities around 8:30.

A family member told Thunderbolt News that Brown and Osteen first asked Lattus for a bottle of water, then began to beat him with a metal bar.

Lattus was blindfolded, and his hands bound with wire ties, before being forced to ride in the Road Department truck taken by Brown and Osteen.

The family member said Lattus was later released by the inmates in Henry County, Tennessee, where he walked to a nearby roadway for help.

He received injuries to his face, teeth and head during the assault and abduction.