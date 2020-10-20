The remains of a young Kentucky sailor, who died at Pearl Harbor, have now been identified.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 21 year old Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin Young died on December 7th of 1941.

Reports said the Hawesville sailor was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it suffered damage during the surprise attack by Japanese forces.

From December of 1941 to June of 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of deceased crew members, who were then placed in Hawaii cemeteries.

In 2015, DNA analysis was started to identify the unknown remains from the USS Oklahoma.

Due to the advanced technique, Fireman Young was identified and will now be buried next May in Lewisport, Kentucky.