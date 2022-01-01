December 31, 2021
Kentucky school districts devastated by tornadoes seek help

A gaping hole is all that’s left of the stage and screen at the Legion Theatre in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, more than a week after a deadly tornado tore through town on Dec. 10. The smell after a tornado is overpowering: The sap from broken trees and natural gas spewing into the air from fractured lines mixes into a weird, signature fragrance. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Superintendents of the Western Kentucky school districts impacted by December’s tornadoes are asking for an extended freeze on a formula that ties average daily attendance to school funding.

The formula was already frozen because of school disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Districts this year are allowed to use attendance data from either the 2018-2019 or the 2019-2020 school years rather than the current year.

The Paducah Sun reports that school leaders in the storm-ravaged areas said in a meeting with state education officials this week that they would like to see the freeze extended for up to five more years.

 

