During his Monday briefing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has advised education leaders about in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.

The Governor said the move was also in line with Kentucky’s benchmarks in order to re-open the state’s economy.

With the school closing announcement, Beshear spoke of the hardships that will face the senior classes.

Schools are still being asked to continue their non-traditional instruction, along with the food service for students in need.