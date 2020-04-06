Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has recommended that school districts statewide extend the suspension of in-person instruction until at least May 1st.

The Governor with school superintendents from across the commonwealth about the need to keep the restrictions in place as positive cases of the disease surge.

Beshear said a decision to further extend the restrictions, perhaps even canceling the rest of the school year for in-person instruction, was possible.

Beshear also announced plans to commute the sentences of non-violent offenders, with hopes the move reduces the risk of virus transmission for an at-risk population as well as for Department of Corrections officers and other personnel.

Reports said Beshear commuted the sentences of 186 inmates, with plans to commute the sentences of another 743 in state custody who are due to complete their sentences within the next six months.