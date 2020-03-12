Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has put state school systems on a closure notice due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During a release on Wednesday, Governor Beshear said schools should prepare to close in as short a notice as 72-hours.

Fulton County Superintendent Aaron Collins said Governor Beshear and Department of Education Commissioner Kevin Brown spoke with all school leaders on Wednesday about the coronavirus issue.

Following the conference call, Collins told Thunderbolt News of plans for the Hickman school system.

As far as having to shut the school system down, Collins said the affect should not have a large negative affect.

In case of a closure request by the Governor, Superintendent Collins said food service will continue for students and families.