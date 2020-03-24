Students in Kentucky school’s will get an extended period out of class.

Governor Andy Beshear has now recommended school’s remain closed through April 17th, with the opportunity to return to classes on April 20th.

Many school system’s dismissed on March 16th for what was first intended as a two-week shutdown.

Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said the additional days off were in the best interest of students, families, teachers and staff.

In addition, Brown said he will apply to the U.S. Department of Education for a waiver that would allow state schools to bypass federally mandated testing for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kentucky has approximately 650,000 public school students, who attend classes in 1,466 schools.