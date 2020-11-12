The Commonwealth of Kentucky set a new daily record for positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Reports showed 2,700 new cases, with the positivity rate increased to 8.1-percent, the highest since May 5th.

With the numbers released, Governor Andy Beshear said the state was in danger, and Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 than during the months of March and April.

Eight of the top positive reporting counties on Wednesday did not include any located in Western Kentucky.

Since March, Kentucky has recorded 1,604 deaths in a state of 4.5-million residents.