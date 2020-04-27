In the COVID-19 report released on Monday, Kentucky had 4,146 cases, which was an increase of 72 over Sunday’s numbers.

Monday’s report also showed 213 deaths, an increase of five over the previous day.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County reported 119 cases, followed by McCracken County with 44, Marshall County 33, Calloway County 31, Ballard County 7, Carlisle County 2, and Fulton and Hickman County each with 1.

Jefferson County had the state’s highest rate with 1,140.

The leading age group of confirmed cases is those 50-to-59 with 626, while the leading death rate comes from those over the age of 80 at 110.