Kentucky Squirrel Season Opens on Saturday

Hunters in Kentucky can go to the woods on Saturday, as the annual Fall squirrel season will begin.

The first segment of the Kentucky season will run until November 10th.

Hunters are allowed a daily bag limit of six squirrels, with a possession limit of 12.

Hunters can use a variety of methods to harvest squirrels, including shotguns, rifles, archery and with the use of dogs.

All hunters are also urged to seek landowner permission, before hunting on public property.