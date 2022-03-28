Kentucky State Police Add New Members to Their State Force

Kentucky State Police have added 71 new Trooper’s to their ranks.

Cadet Class 101 graduated on Friday, following 24-weeks of training.

Class members received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in multiple area, such as constitutional law, use of force, high speed pursuit, evidence collection and criminal investigations.

Following the graduation, all members were assigned to State Police Posts across the state.

Trooper graduates Matthew Fleming, of Benton, and Brayden Thomas, of Cadiz, were assigned to Post 1 in Mayfield.