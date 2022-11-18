Kentucky State Police Add New Troopers into Service

Kentucky State Police have announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth.

Cadets reported to the training academy on June 5th to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to perform the duties of a state trooper.

The graduates of Cadet Class 102 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, use of force, weapons training, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation and bomb threats.