Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district in this month of December.

Troopers will be checking motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including the use of seat belts and child restraints, valid license and insurance, and driving under the influence statutes.

Drivers encountering a traffic checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance accessible.

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, covers the eleven far western counties of the state.