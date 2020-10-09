Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, have announced plans for traffic safety checkpoints.

Post 1 reports said Troopers will be checking motorists for vehicle equipment deficiencies, appropriate registration and insurance, and valid drivers license.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for those not using seat belts and child restraint seats, along with those who may be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers encountering a checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance accessible.

The Post 1 district of Kentucky State Police covers the 11 far western counties.