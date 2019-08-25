Kentucky State Police have charged a Florida man in connection to a murder in Colorado.

On Friday, Trooper TJ Williams was patrolling a portion of Interstate 24 in Lyon County, when he stopped a vehicle for suspected traffic violations.

The stop resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old, John Horton, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Horton was charged with DUI along with other traffic violations, with Troopers later learning he was wanted for murder by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

Kentucky State Police detectives traveled to the Caldwell County Jail and served Horton with an arrest warrant for murder.

Authorities with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado are making arrangements to travel to Post 1 in the coming days in an effort to further their investigation.