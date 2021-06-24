Kentucky State Police Arrest Murray Man on Internet Sex Charges

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a Calloway County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

73 year old Gary Roger White was taken into custody on Wednesday, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

State Police reports said the investigation began after the suspect was discovered sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Murray on Wednesday, equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination.

White is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.